Trial suggests children’s social workers benefit from regular reflective discussion groups

Photo: zinkevych/Fotolia

Regular reflective discussion groups show “signs of promise” in boosting the wellbeing of children’s social workers at low cost, a trial has found.

What Works for Children’s Social Care (WWCSC) found that most children’s social workers from the 10 councils who took part in Schwartz Rounds, a series of collaborative discussion groups, reported a positive impact on their wellbeing and relationships with colleagues.

They also reported slightly lower psychological distress and took slightly fewer sickness absence days than those in a control group, but the difference was not statistically significant, found the report on the trial.

Reporting the results from one of its first trials, WWCSC found that Schwartz Rounds were “relatively low-cost” for councils to deliver, with initial set-up costs ranging from £5,204.75 and £6,505.14, and running costs per session ranging from £288.24 to £2,711.60, the majority of which were the indirect costs of staff time for those who attended.

Greater wellbeing

Schwartz Rounds involve a small group of staff members sharing stories based on their experiences, linked to a common theme such as “a child or family I will never forget”, in front of co-workers, who then share their own experiences.

Organisations such as hospital trusts, hospices, universities, dentists and veterinary practices currently use the approach, but it is not currently used widely in children’s services.

In the WWCSC study, six local authorities provided in-person discussions while four offered them virtually, with the project overseen by a practice lead and each session steered by a facilitator.

The aim was for each council to provide six sessions, but in practice some provided only three, four or five.

Of the more than 5,000 staff who took part, half of whom attended the discussions and a similar-sized control group who did not, 172 completed a survey both before and after the trial, while 776 completed the first survey overall, and 267 the second survey.

WWCSC found that staff who took part in the Schwartz Rounds had lower average General Health Questionnaire (GHQ-12) scores compared with the control group (12.9 compared with 13.5), indicating greater wellbeing.

It also found that staff who had taken part in Schwartz Rounds took on average 4.56 sickness absence days in the previous six months compared to 4.63 for those in the control group.

But the study concluded that neither of these differences were statistically significant.

‘Normalising difficult emotional responses’

WWCSC also asked staff to complete feedback forms after each session, interviewed participants throughout the study, held focus groups with staff, and observed at least one session in each authority.

It said the feedback from staff who took part in both online and in-person Schwartz Rounds was “almost universally positive”.

It found 87.5% of staff that completed feedback forms following a session rated Schwartz Rounds as “good” or better, while more than 79% said the sessions had a positive effect on their psychological wellbeing and relationships with colleagues. Meanwhile, 57% said the sessions helped their direct work with families.

WWCSC said many staff commented on feedback forms that the sessions helped to “normalise difficult emotional responses” but some reported “feeling worse than before”.

It said workers also said the sessions improved awareness of different roles, prompted more supportive behaviour and increased organisational recognition.

‘Staff feel connected’

Kate Wells, principal child and family social worker at Leicester council, which took part in the survey, said Schwartz Rounds had helped colleagues to share their everyday feelings and experiences in their roles.

“People have left sessions feeling connected, re-energised and heard. It is really important that we have been able to offer this to our workforce,” she said.

“Since the end of the pilot we have trained more facilitators and rolled the rounds out across children’s social care and early help.”

WWCSC chief executive Michael Sanders said the results were encouraging and that he hoped Schwartz Rounds could “bring real benefits to social care staff in the future”.

On the back of the trial, WWCSC said that councils should consider introducing Schwartz Rounds and made 10 recommendations for how they should do so, including that authorities: