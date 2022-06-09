Book your place for Community Care Live

Photo: Gary Brigden

Community Care Live 2022 is open for registration, offering free and essential learning, expert legal seminars and the opportunity to network with colleagues and explore new opportunities.

As usual, there is plenty on offer for social workers at this year’s event, in London on 11-12 October, but we are also extending free entry this year to occupational therapists, care managers, adult social care workers, registered mental health nurses and social work students in all years of study, not just their final year.

Registration gains you access to our 20-plus free seminars, with sessions already confirmed on sibling sexual abuse, alcohol use among older people, professional curiosity, self-harm and implementing the safe accommodation duty under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021. Returning this year too is inclusive theatre company Chickenshed, whose young cast will be putting on another performance that is as exhilerating as it is educational.

Keep an eye out for additions to our programme in the coming weeks.

Alongside our free programme, we are also offering eight paid-for legal learning seminars, for which you can take advantage of our launch offer and book for £20 + VAT per place, until Monday 20 June, after which the price will rise to £25 + VAT. This year’s legal programme includes:

Guidance on appearing as a professional witness, from Judge Bryer, an experienced mental health tribunal judge.

Analysis of what the planned revisions to the Mental Capacity Act 2005 code of practice mean for you, from leading barrister and MCA expertAlex Ruck Keene.

Updates on the reform of the Mental Health Act 1983 and the implementation of the Liberty Protection Safeguards from specialist lawyer and Community Care Inform legal editor Tim Spencer-Lane.

The latest developments in relation to NHS continuing healthcare, courtesy of independent consultant Morag Duff.

A seminar on working under the Public Law Outline, from experienced solicitor and trainer Shefali Shah.

A session looking at the legal options when responding to cases of hoarding, from legal consultant and trainer Simon Foster.

Alongside our seminar programme, you can also enjoy CC Live’s lively exhibition where you can meet potential recruiters, identify further training and learning opportunities and link up with leading providers, while also networking with fellow professionals and sector leaders.

Register now for your place at the event, which takes place at the Business Design Centre in Islington, north London.