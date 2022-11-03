Sharp rise in social workers sharing diversity data with regulator

Credit: syahrir/Adobe Stock

There has been a sharp rise in the number of social workers sharing data on their protected characteristics with the regulator.

Social Work England said the proportion of registrants sharing this data had reached 52% (52,431) as of 1 November, up from 8% at the end of July and 29% at the end of September.

The information covers registrants’ ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, religion and belief and whether their gender identity is different from their sex at birth.

The regulator has long argued that collecting the data from a critical mass of registrants was necessary to identify and tackle inequalities in relation to social work regulation, particularly fitness to practise procedures. There are longstanding concerns about the overrepresentation of black social workers in fitness to practise referrals, but there is a lack of evidence about what happens to them once they are in the system.

In a paper to its board meeting at the end of last month, Social Work England attributed the rise in registrants submitting their data to a joint communication with sector bodies encouraging practitioners to do so, and the addition of questions on diversity to the current registration renewal process.

The regulator has made engagement with these questions effectively mandatory, though social workers will be able to opt out of answering any of them and there is a prefer not to say option for each question.

Data ‘will help build clearer picture of workforce’

In response to the increase in submissions, a Social Work England spokesperson said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the 52,431 social workers who have already shared their equality and diversity data with us and urge social workers who have not shared this information to consider doing so.

“This vital data will help us to build a clearer picture of the workforce and identify any trends or differences in outcomes for people in relation to their backgrounds. We have had a great response to our campaign that we launched in the summer with the British Association of Social Workers (BASW), Social Workers’ Union, UNISON, ADASS (Association of Directors of Adult Social Services), and ADCS (Association of Directors of Children’s Services).

“This has been undoubtedly magnified by asking social workers to voluntarily share their equality and diversity information with us as part of our registration renewal process.”

Social Work England said that submission of diversity information will not affect anyone’s application to join the register or renew registration, or the outcome of any fitness to practise process. It said the data would be stored on registrants’ online accounts and could be shared or changed at any time. Information on how data is used is available in Social Work England’s privacy policy.