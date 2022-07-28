8% of social workers have shared diversity data with regulator

Colum Conway, chief executive, Social Work England

Eight per cent of social workers have shared data on their protected characteristics with the regulator, a year after it started collecting the information to highlight inequalities.

The news came as Social Work England said it would make it “effectively mandatory” for practitioners to engage with its requests for the data during the forthcoming renewal period, though submitting any information would remain entirely voluntary.

The regulator said 7,730 of the 98,725 registered practitioners had provided data in relation to ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, religion and belief and whether their gender identity was different from the sex they were registered with at birth.

It started collecting this information, voluntarily, last June, through a form on social workers’ online accounts with the regulator.

Identifying discrimination

This was designed to help Social Work England identify inequalities and discrimination against particular groups of social workers, review its policies and improve the fairness of its processes.

The move followed longstanding concerns about discrimination, particularly against black social workers, in relation to fitness to practise processes, which the regulator said it needed better data to identify and tackle.

While social workers will continue to be able to submit the data at any time, Social Work England will strengthen efforts to collect it during the three-month registration renewal period from September to November this year.

In a report to its board meeting last week, chief executive Colum Conway said that, to boost uptake, the regulator would include the diversity questions as part of the renewal process and make engagement with them “effectively mandatory”.

However, social workers will be able to opt out of answering any of the questions, while there will also be a prefer not to say option for each question.

‘Unified message’ to profession

Conway said the shift followed a review of its approach to collecting diversity data and discussions with fellow regulators and stakeholders.

He warned the approach could lead to an increase in complaints and enquiries from practitioners but said the regulator was “developing a dedicated communications plan to reassure social workers about why we want to collect this data and its value to the sector”.

Social Work England plans to send out a joint communication with other sector bodies, such as the British Association of Social Workers, the Association of Directors of Children’s Services, the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services and trade unions.

“By promoting one voice on the issue, we hope to create a unified message to the sector, increase support and response rates,” he added.

In a statement to Community Care, the regulator’s executive director of professional practice and external engagement, Sarah Blackmore, said: “Over the last year, we have engaged and carried out research to help us to build a rich picture of the workforce. However we know that so much more needs to be done to properly address issues of equality, diversity and inclusion. We must seek to understand the true makeup of the social work profession.”

The 8% who have submitted data is double the 4% who had as of February this year.

Lack of data preventing action on inequality

At the time, Social Work England’s head of equality, diversity and inclusion, Ahmina Akhtar told Community Care that without more data it would be unable to draw “reliable conclusions” about the impact of its activities on different groups, including in relation to fitness to practise.

“We haven’t got as much data as we would like. Having that data will enable us to analyse and understand and, if necessary, revise any systems or policies, or look at any trends or differences in outcomes for people with protected characteristics,” she said at the time.

Separately, in a blog post for the regulator, Akhtar said the organisation was “sensitive to the fact that some people would rather not share their diversity data either because they fear the information will be misused, or because they consider some of the questions to be highly personal”.

She stressed practitioners’ decision whether to share their data would not affect any application to renew registration or fitness to practise process, and would not be accessible to Social Work England staff handling these issues.

“It will only be accessible to employees involved in data analysis, interpretation and reporting, and our IT team for operational purposes,” she added.