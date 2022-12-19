Cafcass staff overwhelmingly reject 2.5% pay offer but government says no scope for improved deal

Photo: Zolt4n/Adobe Stock

Cafcass staff have overwhelmingly rejected a 2.51% pay offer for 2022-23, but the government has said there is no scope for the family courts body to improve it.

Napo and UNISON said 97.7% and 93.3% of their members, respectively, rejected the offer in a consultative ballot that closed last week.

They have now triggered the next stage of the employment disputes procedure at the family court body, involving further talks with Cafcass managers, mediated by the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS).

No increase in pay limit

These are likely to prove fruitless, however, as the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said that it will not lift a 3% limit on the amount by which Cafcass may increase its overall pay bill during 2022-23, preventing it from offering more.

The unions have asked to meet justice minister Lord Bellamy to discuss the dispute and, in particular, raise the issue of how far Cafcass’s offer falls short of the £1,925 rise given council social workers in England and Wales.

This would be worth 4% to 5% for a family court adviser, up to double what Cafcass is currently offering.