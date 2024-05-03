DHSC to publish every council’s waiting times for adult social care assessments and services

Photo: fotolia/tiko

The government plans to publish data on every council’s waiting times for adult social care assessments and services, it has revealed.

The DHSC announced the plans in guidance on councils’ use of its ring-fenced market sustainability and improvement fund (MSIF), a grant designed to drive improved performance in adult social care, including by cutting waiting times.

The statistics will cover the average time people wait from a request or referral for a service to, firstly, an assessment, and, secondly, the service starting. The figures will be broken down into the four main service types: community, residential, nursing and short-term care.

Up to 500,000 waiting for an assessment or service

The news comes with a succession of Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (ADASS) surveys recording between 400,000 and 500,000 people waiting for an assessment, review, direct payment or care package at any one time since 2021.

These have also shown a doubling in the numbers waiting six months for an assessment, from about 41,000 to approximately 85,000, from 2021-23.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) intends to include the figures in the adult social care statistics it publishes monthly, though the waiting times figures will be issued on, at most, a quarterly basis.

They will be drawn from councils’ quarterly submissions of client level data (CLD) to NHS England, which they have been providing since summer 2023. This involves authorities submitting data on individuals who use services, which is then pseudonymised.

Waiting times statistics

The department said it would use this data to identify when a person started receiving a service, when they were assessed for that service and when they requested, or were referred for, the service.

It would then publish average times between request and assessment and request and service, broken down by service type, at a local authority level.

The department said it was still working with sector representatives on the details of the waiting times metrics, so it is not clear when it will start publishing the data.

Warning against using figures to compare councils

ADASS welcomed the plan but warned against using it to compare councils’ average waiting times against each other.

“CLD provides real potential to draw out a better understanding of waiting times and waiting lists, and individuals’ experience and outcomes,” said an ADASS spokesperson.

“Different approaches in how councils manage their waiting lists, and in how they record initial contacts and other events makes comparison or national overview and understanding difficult to achieve.”

CQC metrics on waiting times

The metrics are different to those that the Care Quality Commission is requesting of councils to inform its assessments of authorities under its so-called assurance framework. These comprise:

The size of the waiting list, average and maximum waiting times and target timescales for care assessments, care reviews, carer’s assessments, financial assessments, assessments for equipment and equipment provision.

The average and maximum waiting times and target timescales for reviewing safeguarding referrals, and allocating safeguarding enquiry and Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards cases.

£1bn performance-based fund

The MSIF grant is worth £1.05bn in 2024-25, up from £927m in 2023-24.

MSIF is split into two parts:

£162m element designed to help councils maintain increases in provider fees made in 2022-23 under the government’s ‘fair cost of care’ policy, which is designed to ensure fees cover the costs of care. A £888m element, which councils must use on at least one of three target areas: increasing provider fee rates, boosting adult social care workforce capacity and reducing waiting times. They must also maintain improvements made across the three areas in 2023-24.

The DHSC said those authorities who chose to improve fee rates in 2024-25 would be expected to report the average percentage increases in rates for providers in each of the main service types, from 2023-24 to 2024-25.

In relation to workforce expansion, the department will calculate the proportionate growth in the size of the workforces in registered domiciliary and care home providers in each local authority’s area, from 2023-24 to 2-24-25. It will extract data from the capacity tracker, through which providers supply data on their services and staffing, including their headcount.