Social Work England committed ‘abuse of power’ in ‘punishing’ practitioner’s gender critical beliefs

Photo: Vitalii Vodolazskyi/Adobe Stock

This article draws significantly on Community Care Inform legal editor Tim Spencer-Lane’s analysis of the original tribunal judgment.

Social Work England carried out a “serious abuse of its power as a regulatory body” in allowing its fitness to practise (FTP) processes to be “subverted to punish and suppress” a practitioner’s protected gender critical beliefs.

That was the damning verdict of an employment tribunal in a judgment issued this week.

The ruling was to determine remedies to compensate social worker Rachel Meade for the harassment she received at the hands of both the regulator and her employer, Westminster City Council, on account of disciplinary and FTP processes related to her beliefs.

The tribunal ordered the two organisations to jointly pay Meade £40,000 for injury to her feelings, as well as £5,000 in aggravated damages, which are imposed when an act of discrimination has been carried out in a “high-handed, malicious, insulting or oppressive” way.

Exemplary damages imposed on regulator

However, it then took the rare step of imposing exemplary damages of £5,000 on Social Work England. These are designed to “punish conduct that is oppressive, arbitrary or unconstitutional” and are “reserved for the most serious abuses of governmental power”.

It said that in its FTP process, Social Work England had had “a pre-ordained view” that Meade’s beliefs were “unacceptable” and an “an institutional view to favour one side of the debate” on gender – that which supported gender self-identification.

In response, the regulator said it took the ruling “extremely seriously” and had “already started implementing [its] learning from this case”.

About gender critical beliefs In its original judgment, the tribunal said Rachel Meade’s case concerned a high-profile public debate between those espousing gender self-identification as opposed to those with gender critical views. The former broadly refers to a belief that people should be recognised in society and law as the gender they identify as, regardless of their sex and without a requirement for medical transition. The latter refers to the belief that sex is real, immutable and significant, such that there should be limits on trans women’s access to female spaces, including toilets, prisons, refuges, hospital wards, sporting competitions and all-women shortlists. In Maya Forstater v CGD Europe and Others (UKEAT/10/20/JOJ), the employment appeal tribunal ruled that holding gender critical beliefs was covered by the protected characteristic religion and philosophical belief, under the Equality Act. Facebook posts

The case concerned 70 posts that Meade made on her private Facebook account that prompted a complaint to the regulator from a fellow social worker.

They included links to a petition calling for male athletes not to compete in women’s sports, to a petition calling for female only spaces and to a satirical post which stated:

“Boys that identify as girls to go to Girl Guides. Girls that identify as boys to go to Boy Scouts. Men that identify as paedophile go to either.”

Both Social Work England and Westminster contended this post – referred to as the Girl Guides/Boy Scouts post in the judgment – conflated transgenderism with paedophilia.

Fitness to practise and disciplinary cases

Following an investigation, Social Work England found there was a realistic prospect that Meade’s fitness to practise was impaired, with its case examiners’ report saying she had engaged in a pattern of discriminatory behaviour over an extended period. It then agreed with her that she should receive a one-year warning, though Meade later rescinded her consent to this, meaning the warning was removed.

The regulator later received advice that there was no realistic prospect of a determination of impairment and so applied for Meade’s case to be discontinued. This was then agreed by an FTP panel.

Following Social Work England’s original decision, Westminster suspended Meade on gross misconduct charges in July 2021, pending an investigation under its disciplinary code.

The suspension was not lifted until nearly a year later, following a disciplinary hearing, after which Westminster placed Meade on a 24-month final written warning, with the risk of dismissal for similar further actions.

However, after Social Work England ended its fitness to practise case, Westminster removed the written warning from her record.

What the tribunal ruled

In its original judgment, tribunal found that none of the posts could reasonably be regarded as offensive or inciting hatred. All fell within Meade’s protected rights to freedom of thought and expression, under Articles 9 and 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

For example, it said the Girl Guides/Boy Scouts constituted “a reasonable satire” and addressed a “legitimate safeguarding concern that some transwomen, retaining male bodies, could exploit their position to have access to young and vulnerable girls”.

It concluded that Westminster’s disciplinary process constituted harassment, on the grounds that the council had taken the view that in the expression of her protected gender critical beliefs, Meade “had behaved in a manner which warranted a suspension and a disciplinary process”.

In relation to Social Work England, the tribunal concluded that its “prolonged investigation” related to Meade’s protected beliefs and “created an intimidating, hostile and offensive environment for her” and, as such, constituted harassment.

Aggravated damages

In its remedy judgment, the tribunal said £40,000 was an appropriate sum for the two organisations to pay Meade in compensation for the injury she had suffered.

In imposing aggravated damages on Westminster, it referred to the council having contended that Meade posed a risk to vulnerable service users as “highly insulting and upsetting to her as a long serving social worker with an impeccable reputation”.

In relation to Social Work England, the tribunal said that its reformatted statement of the case against Meade, in July 2022, had been “insulting and oppressive” and “sought to demonstrate the claimant’s

culpability”.

It also found that both organisations “in the conduct of the respective procedures demonstrated considerable animosity against the claimant on account of her gender critical beliefs”.

‘A serious abuse of power’

In imposing exemplary damages on Social Work England alone, the tribunal said that its actions “constituted a serious abuse of its power as a regulatory body”.

It had “allowed its processes to be subverted to punish and suppress the claimant’s lawful political speech, and to do so on grounds of her protected beliefs” and that, furthermore, it had “a pre-ordained view

as to the claimant’s beliefs being unacceptable”.

As well as the damages, the tribunal recommended that Westminster, within six months, ensure that all of its managers and human resources staff receive training in freedom of expression and protected belief, including the implications of the Forstater judgment (see box above). The details of this should be shared with Meade, it said.

It recommended the same training in respect of Social Work England’s fitness to practise triage, investigation and case examiner staff, adding: “We consider that this is appropriate given the deficiencies in the process, we have found to have existed in the liability judgment.”

‘We take this case extremely seriously’

In its response to the judgment, Social Work England chief executive Colum Conway said: “As the national regulator for the social work profession we take this case extremely seriously. We want to reiterate again how we recognise this has been a particularly difficult case for Rachel Meade and all others involved.

“Gender critical views, namely the belief that sex is immutable, are a philosophical belief protected under the Equality Act 2010. We have already started implementing our learning from this case.”

He added: “We have already developed internal guidance for our fitness to practise team. The guidance considers concerns raised to us on the use of social media by social workers. In addition, we are in the process of updating and delivering training on the drafting of regulatory concerns, have started providing case law updates and implemented amendments to our regulations on the review of case examiner decisions.”

He said that the regulator would deliver training to its triage, investigation and case examiner teams on the Equality Act and the Human Rights Act, their impact on regulatory process and how to appropriately factor this into decision making. This would include training on freedom of expression and protected characteristics and would be delivered by an external legal trainer within two months.

Conway added: “While we remain committed to learning from this case and implementing next steps, we are still considering the remedy judgment and our options.”

The Professional Standards Authority, which oversees Social Work England, said, in a statement: “Through our performance review process, (in which we assess regulators against the Standards of Good Regulation), we will monitor how Social Work England responds to the Employment Tribunal judgment and its recommendation. Social Work England’s performance review period runs from January to December and we aim to report on this by the end of March each year.”

‘A huge relief that it’s finally over’

In response to the remedy judgment, Meade said: “It’s a huge relief that it’s finally over and that the [employment tribunal] awarded significant amount of compensation to reflect the serious nature of the harassment I experienced at the hands of my professional regulator and employer just for expressing legitimate beliefs and concerns.”

A Westminster City Council spokesperson said: “We have received the findings of the remedy hearing and will need to take a little time to digest before responding more fully.

“We have apologised to Rachel Meade and the points which emerged during the tribunal and remedy hearing are an important and helpful guide in clarifying what is acknowledged to be a rapidly evolving area of employment law.”