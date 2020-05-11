Covid-19 deaths among social care staff far outstripping those in healthcare

Photo: Fiedels/Adobe Stock

Covid-19 deaths among social care staff are far outstripping those among healthcare workers and among those in the wider working population, official figures show.

Up to 20 April, deaths involving Covid-19 among male social care staff was 23.4 deaths per 100,000 men aged 20-64 (45 deaths in total), compared with a national rate of 9.9 and one of 10.2 among male healthcare workers. Among women, the social care death rate was 9.6 deaths per 100,000 (86 deaths), compared with 5.2 for the general population and 4.8 for female health workers.

The overall number of deaths among social care staff – 131 so far, compared with 106 in the health service – is likely to have gone up significantly since 20 April.

The Office for National Statistics figures add to the growing picture of social care being particularly hard hit by the coronavirus – exemplified by the rising death toll within care homes – and to concerns that staff have been inadequately equipped, not least with personal protective equipment, to deal with it.

‘Putting their lives on the line’

“These shocking figures reveal how care staff are literally putting their lives on the line by going to work. Their jobs can’t be done without getting up close to the vulnerable and elderly individuals they care for in residential homes and in the community.

“Having access to personal protective equipment (PPE) is essential for employees and residents. It’s a scandal many care staff are going into workplaces where safety kit is still unavailable or locked away.”

“This is further evidence that social care is right on the front line in the battle against coronavirus, and staff need to be prioritised and protected accordingly,” said King’s Fund, director of policy at the King’s Fund. “There is a real crisis in social care; people are dying, and more will die if the government doesn’t give the same priority to social care as it does to the NHS.”

The vast majority of social care staff who have lost their lives with Covid-19 are care workers or home care staff, with 98 (66 women and 32 men) in this category, with a further five classed as senior care workers or care escorts.