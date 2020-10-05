Two-thirds of social workers yet to upload CPD, eight weeks from registration renewal deadline

Picture: fotolia/adiruch na chiangmai

Just one-third of England’s approximately 98,000 of social workers have uploaded CPD to their Social Work England account, eight weeks out from the deadline to do so in order to remain on the register.

The figure of 33,151 practitioners having uploaded CPD as of today falls short of the regulator’s target of 46,880 by the end of September, prompting calls from Social Work England for practitioners “step up the pace”.

Uploading CPD is a necessary condition for renewing registration, which all social workers who want to remain on the register must do between 1 September and 30 November this year. So far, 30,504 practitioners have applied for renewal, but one-third of these (10,139) have not uploaded any CPD, meaning they have not completed the process.

Anyone who has not uploaded CPD by 30 November will be asked to do so within the next 21 days. If they do not, they will be removed from the register, unless there are exceptional mitigating circumstances.

Targets hit and missed

A paper to last month’s Social Work England board meeting set out targets the regulator has established for social workers to activate their online accounts with the regulator and upload CPD onto them. The milestones were based on past trends, previous experience from other regulators and the likely impact of communications sent out to practitioners. While Social Work England is ahead of its target on online accounts, with 90% having now activated, compared with a target of 85% for of the end of September, it has fallen behind in relation to CPD.

Before the 30 September target was missed, the regulator had fell short of its goal of of 38,300 by 7 September, with 26,188 social workers having uploaded CPD by this date.

Sarah Blackmore, executive director for strategy, policy and engagement at Social Work England, said: “We are delighted that almost 90% of the profession have now activated their online accounts. They now just need to take the next important step and upload their CPD on to the system.

“CPD isn’t just another piece of admin. Structured learning and reflection are essential for good practice, benefitting both you as a professional and the people you support. We understand that social workers are incredibly busy, which is why we don’t tell you how much CPD you have to record. We want people to participate in learning that is meaningful to them. We’re committed to embedding CPD into the social work profession, as something that all social workers do by default.”

Social Work England is running a series of online workshops on uploading CPD over the next month, for which places are available, and has also published guidance on how to do so.