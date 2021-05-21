Social Work England proposes doubling annual CPD recording requirement

Picture: fotolia/adiruch na chiangmai

Social Work England has proposed doubling the annual requirement for recording continuing professional development (CPD) for practitioners seeking to renew their registration.

The proposal is included in a consultation on reforming CPD for the December 2021 to December 2022 registration year, issued yesterday. The requirement for the current registration year – December 2020 to December 2021 – remains the submission of one piece of CPD to social workers’ online accounts with the regulator.

Under the consultative plans, one piece of CPD would be on a broad theme determined by Social Work England – for example, improving communication, understanding legislation or having a focus on equality, diversity and inclusion – and the second would be at the social worker’s discretion.

The proposals are based on workshops carried out with social workers and research on practitioners’ attitudes to CPD that the regulator published in May.

The regulator said the lessons it drew from the workshops and research were that:

The focus of CPD should remain on reflection and impact on practice.

A small increase in the amount of CPD required would be positive.

More direction on CPD was required from Social Work England, but social workers welcomed the approach that CPD may consist of a wide variety of activities.

Practitioners should engage in peer discussions about their CPD reflections.

Social workers were comfortable with the regulator’s online CPD forms, but Social Work England should look at how to simplify them.

Social workers who did not meet our CPD requirements during the validation process – which involves examining the CPD of a sample of 2.5% of practitioners – should be required to provide further evidence of their CPD.​

The consultation runs until 11 August.

