Two-thirds of social workers experiencing deteriorating mental health because of work, finds survey

The mental health of two-thirds of social workers has deteriorated recently because of work, a survey has found.

Almost half of respondents said they were considering leaving the profession as a result of their experiences in the past 18 months, found the survey of 824 Social Workers Union members, the results of which were published yesterday.

Commissioned by the union, the British Association of Social Workers (BASW) and talk radio station LBC, the research is the latest of several to highlight the negative impact on social workers’ wellbeing of practising through the pandemic.

When asked how their jobs had affected their mental health recently, the survey found that 53% said it had got worse, and a further 13% said it had ‘collapsed’. One third reported experiencing emotional responses to their work, such as crying or feeling unwell, at least fortnightly.

This was against a backdrop of caseloads that 34% said were “not at all” appropriate or manageable, and a further 25% said were partially unmanageable.

The survey also found that 44% of respondents were considering leaving their jobs as a result of their experiences in the past 18 months.

Respondents to the survey, carried out by social enterprise Campaign Collective, also highlighted issues with how local authorities were responding to children at risk.

Almost half – likely to represent most respondentsworking in children’s services – said they had raised concerns about a child in the past 18 months where they believed appropriate action was not then taken.

John McGowan, general secretary of the Social Workers Union, said: “This recent member survey has highlighted what the reality of being a social worker in 2022 is and reflects the pressures our members are presently under.”

Speaking to Community Care last week, before the publication of the survey, sector bodies highlighted the impact of practising under the pandemic on social workers’ mental health.

BASW said the spread of the Omicron variant had related “enormous” increased pressures on already “emotionally and mentally exhausted” social workers.

And the association said social workers had reported a lack of “empathy and support in the working environment”, which made them feel even more stressed.

“[This] is leading to social workers continuing to work when they are ill, feeling unable to take time off because of the pressures on the team and service and the responsibility they feel towards children, people and families,” a spokesperson said.

They said some practitioners sick with the Omicron variant had reported “feeling the pressure to return to work too quickly, knowing they are not fully recovered but conscious of the situation on colleagues and people and families working with”.

Mental health toll from remote working

UNISON national officer for social work Gill Archer said Covid was “still taking a massive toll” on social workers’ mental health, with some feeling isolated by continued home working and reporting that they missed having peer support.

“When you’ve got more complex cases, some are saying to us that they are missing a sense of shared direction,” she said.

“You have got the blurring of home and work with no time to process tragic cases because there is no journey home.”

A senior social worker from Northamptonshire said remote working was particularly challenging for newly qualified staff, who could not benefit from informal supervision from peers or go on practice visits with colleagues as easily.

“We are looking at ways that we can minimise burnout for newly qualified workers so we don’t lose people at the first hurdle. It is a heck of a time to qualify,” they said.

The practitioner said social workers were anxious around whether they were able to provide the best service or to families or to scrutinise them as much as they would like due to some continuing restrictions on face-to-face working.

Rachael Wardell, chair of the Association of Directors of Children’s Services’ workforce development policy committee, said: “Certainly everyone is very tired, everyone has worked extremely hard, is still working extremely hard and there has been very little respite.

“Some individuals have been personally affected by a bereavement in their immediate family, by serious illness themselves, by long Covid in some cases. As a profession, we have lost staff members, and in the teams where they have lost colleagues that has had a very significant impact.”

She said social workers across the country had been “magnificent rising to the challenge” of working through the pandemic.