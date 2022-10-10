‘It is very serious’: commissioner warns ‘inadequate’ council it must improve ‘at pace’

Photo: Wikimedia commons/Roger Cornfoot

A council must improve at pace in the wake of a damning Ofsted report that found it was not protecting children and young people from harm.

That was the message from Herefordshire Council’s government-appointed commissioner at the start of a review that will determine whether the authority should retain control of its children’s services.

Eleanor Brazil made the comments at an emergency meeting of the council to discuss the recently-published report of Ofsted’s inspection of the council in July, in which it rated Herefordshire as inadequate across the board.

This prompted the Department for Education (DfE) to issue the authority with a statutory direction, requiring it to improve – under Brazil’s guidance and instruction – or face having its services removed Brazil will deliver her verdict to education secretary Kit Malthouse on whether this should happen by 12 December.

Children ‘not protected from harm’

In a report with very few positives, Ofsted (see below) said children were not protected from harm, with the quality of social work practice having “seriously deteriorated” since Herefordshire’s last inspection, in 2018, when it was rated requires improvement.

While the council had made significant investment in the service, the workforce had insufficient capacity to respond in a timely way to children’s needs, while the “heavy reliance” on agency staff made the service “unstable and fragile”.

Though there was now a permanent leadership team in place, under director Darryl Freeman, there had been “a historical lack of stable and capable senior management”, inadequate oversight of practice and a lack of accurate performance data, said Ofsted.

And while inspectors found social workers to be “dedicated and committed”, practitioners expressed frustration at working in a “turbulent environment” and said senior managers lacked visibility.

Presumption that services will be removed

On the day Ofsted issued its report, the DfE published its statutory direction.

As is generally the case when a council is rated inadequate across the board, the DfE said there was a “presumption” that services would be removed from the authority unless there were “compelling reasons not to do so”.

Brazil’s terms of reference are to direct the council to undertake immediate improvements to its services and recommend ongoing improvements that need to be made, and what support would be required to achieve this.

At the same time, she must assess whether the council’s capacity and capability were sufficient to bring about sustainable improvements, and advise the education secretary on options for removing the service from its control, should this not be the case.

These include outsourcing the service to a children’s trust – as will be the case in 12 of the 152 council areas when Bradford’s is established next year – or having a high-performing authority take responsibility, as Hampshire did, successfully, with the Isle of Wight.

Requirement to improve quickly

Brazil, who has taken on the commissioner role in several authorities and is a former director of children’s services, told the emergency meeting that she had no “preconceived idea” for how Herefordshire should improve.

“I will take time to find out what people think, what’s been done and what needs to be done,” she said. “That includes talking to staff within the council, not just in children’s services, at different levels, not just senior leader, but frontline staff as well.”

She added: “One of the things the council recognises, that everyone recognises is that pace of improvement is really important. And part of the statutory direction is about taking a view in terms of the capacity and capability of the council to improve its children’s services at pace.

“It’s not just an open-ended requirement. It’s a requirement to do so quickly. So, I will be looking at the trajectory of improvement, the direction of travel, what difference are we making, not just in six months or a year’s time, but all the time I’m here.”

Brazil said moving out of inadequate would take “anything from 18 months onwards” but that “lots of changes and progress can, should and must be made along the way”.

She added: “There will be some examples of good practice. We need to find them, we need to build on them and we need to strengthen them. And we need to get to the point where that’s the experience of all children who need support.”

Turbulent four years

The Ofsted verdict was the culmination of a turbulent four years for Herefordshire, in which it was heavily criticised in four court judgments and was then the subject of a highly critical Panorama investigation in May this year.

This included a former practitioner saying the authority had a “culture of bullying” and another saying caseloads in the 30s were not uncommon for social workers.

In an interview with Community Care following the programme, director of children’s services Darryl Freeman said the bullying culture was no longer being tolerated and that average caseloads stood at 21.

Following the Ofsted judgment, the council said caseloads were “around 18” now.

The council meeting heard from families who had been affected by decisions by Herefordshire councils, while a string of councillors – including from its ruling cabinet – expressed dismay and anger at the state of children’s services.

More social workers and reduced caseloads

Its cabinet member for children and families, Diana Toynbee, said the breadth of Ofsted’s recommendations for improvement showed “how fundamental the systems and structures and foundations that should have been well established for years have not been”.

She added: “A lot of progress has been made in the last few months. We’ve recruited more social workers, strengthened our multi-agency safeguarding hub, increased supervision and reduced caseloads for social workers. This is absolutely crucial so they can spend more time with children and families.

“We all want the same thing – to grasp this opportunity to make real progress. The diagnostic phase has taken long enough, and we need to see results now.”