Get up to speed with the DfE’s children’s social care reforms

The government’s Stable Homes, Built on Love strategy is the biggest reform programme for children’s social care in many years.

It is designed to ensure that many more children are supported to stay with their families or, with kinship carers; that those at risk are much better protected than is currently the case, and that those who do need to go into care receive a much better experience and, as a result, better life chances than now.

The Department for Education (DfE) strategy seeks to underpin this by supporting the development of a more skilled social work workforce that is also more stable, in order to provide children and families with much-needed continuity of support and relationship-based practice.

While the plan is being brought in by a Conservative government, chief social worker for children and families Isabelle Trowler has said that she believes that the trajectory of the reforms will not change in the event of a change of government in the forthcoming election.

Your guide to the reforms

Community Care is covering these changes as they happen. But to help leaders and practitioners understand the reforms as a whole, and identify what they mean for you and your organisations, Community Care Inform Children has produced a guide to Stable Homes, Built on Love and associated policies.

And while Community Care Inform Children content is typically only available to subscribers, we are making this guide available to all because of the importance of the Department for Education’s reforms.

You can also rest assured that the guide will be updated to take account of major developments as they happen.

Check out the guide to the children’s social care reforms now.