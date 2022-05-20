‘Why only specialist child protection teams will tackle the annual child death toll’

By Sir Alan Wood
The level of expectation and ambition for the children’s social care review, led by Josh MacAlister, is sky high, ahead of its imminent publication.
The review has taken place against the backdrop of fierce and ongoing restraint on resources for children’s social care services. Inevitably, it will not be able to satisfy or agree with all the demands and challenges made of it. So, prioritising the most pressing issues will be tough. But those priorities need to be identified if the sector is to get to grips with ongoing challenges.
Also due to be published anytime now is the report by the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel into the deaths of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson. This will need to provide a forensic focus on what happened, and why, within the child protection services in Solihull and Bradford, respectively. Together the social care review and national panel report will create an opportunity to think anew how we organise child protection.
Muddled language
How can we deal more effectively with the major challenges of child protection? In some part, the challenge is muddled by our language. I think the softer phrases of safeguarding, wellbeing and welfare have unwittingly shifted attention from the forensic focus required in this area of work.
Although on a spectrum, child protection and welfare require very different approaches in relation to identification, assessment and planning. Without a change in the way we deliver child protection, the numbers of deaths and serious injuries will remain at their current stubbornly negative levels.
The NSPCC reports that, from 2015-20, an average of 58 children under 15 died each year in the UK due to assault or undetermined intent, that the homicide rate in England and Wales was highest for children under one and that a parent or step-parent was most commonly suspected of killing children in England and Wales. The number of such deaths has been of this magnitude for decades.
At the same time, councils in England made 536 serious incident notifications in 2020-21 – involving cases where a child has died or been seriously injured where there was suspected abuse or neglect – up 19% on 2019-20.
A system not learning from itself
For some, the stable child deaths figure is evidence that we have a safe system. In reality, it’s a disaster and points to a system that is not learning from itself. I believe the reason for deaths being so stubbornly stable is because we lack sufficient tools and skilled professional input to work with this group of families with complex and challenging issues
It is cases such as those of Arthur, Star, Logan Mwangi, Kyrell Matthews and Hakeem Hussain that, despite several previous reforms, continue to point to a fundamental deficit in our range of responses. The recent report on the serious injuries suffered by a child in Northamptonshire points to the lack of action and intervention by staff despite having information on the child’s suffering, and staff believing they were not empowered to act.
Up to now, we have responded with changing the names of partnerships or approaches and laying more and more process onto existing systems.
More and repeated calls for better joined-up working, more plans to improve data and information sharing and more transparency will not add one iota to improving the quality of intervention with families and children.”
The reason lessons are not learned and embedded is not just about poor leadership, weak communication, inadequate data sharing, the need to be more curious and having better multi-agency partnerships – the points raised in almost all investigations and reviews.
Moving beyond generic social work
Instead, we need to address the core investigative, analytical and decision-making skills of the key people we put in front of families. It is a glaring but silent gap that needs to be given voice.
We need to move beyond the generic capacity and skills of social work to embrace the concept of “child protection investigators”. They might be social workers, teachers, clinicians, police officers or health specialists but their skills and knowledge will have been enhanced through advanced training and support so that they become an elite group of professionals.
I am not proposing a specific model or arrangement; this should be up to the three statutory safeguarding partners in each area – the local authority, chief police officer and (from July) NHS integrated care system. I would envisage that the partners authorise and empower a specialist child protection investigation team, consisting of the most skilled and experienced practitioners, who would be accountable to the partnership. Having such a team in place would enable the sharing of expertise, professional development and high expectations.
Better family support is not enough
The imaginative and wide-ranging ideas of supporting children and families the social care review has considered so widely is both encouraging and positive. With the necessary resources this can bring a fresh and more multi-agency approach to early working with children and families up to the point of referral to child protection. But alone, change in these areas will not be enough to ensure that the focus on child protection is improved, and to seriously challenge the annual toll of deaths and serious incidents.
This will not happen until our answer is “yes” to this key question: “Do we have a highly skilled high performing group of staff that can ‘smell’ the cases likely to lead to death and serious injury?” This is the key challenge for the three statutory safeguarding partners in each area of England. They must urgently rise to meet it.
Sir Alan Wood is a former government adviser on safeguarding children and past president of the Association of Directors of Children’s Services.
I’m sorry but absolutely disagree as in all the social workers I know have the skills but what’s needed to improve child protection is if senior management listen to staff on the frontline, value us stop over loading social workers with to many cases scale down the paperwork, this includes partner agencies putting together referral forms that are to long and allowing social workers time to actually work with families. This just blames the social worker who’s working above and beyond giving there free time until there burnt out and leave
I am so frustrated and flabbergasted that this review fails to acknowledge the most obvious failure impacting upon service provision – overloaded, overworked, stressed frontline practitioners. Rectify / fix the system – protect your staff. Stop putting unreasonable expectations on your social workers to work outside of their contracted hours, give them manageable caseloads so that they can spend time with the children and families in question – and enables the space / capacity to attend ongoing professional development.
Pay for effective out of hours service so that workers who are paid up until 5pm can return to their own children and families without the expectation that they stay out until 9pm at night – and never get time to take their toil back!! Support and protect your staff!!
I have the skills and experience to do this work but wouldn’t touch it with a bargepole. I value my health and my time with my own family too much to re-enter such an unhealthy and unrealistic working environment/contract.
High caseloads are a massive issue. Yet this is no acknowledged. Who says 20 is a satisfactory figure? Wheres the evidence to back this up? Let along many social workers gave 25 to 30 and sometimes more. Then of course recruitment and retention is another issue.