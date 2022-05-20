‘Why only specialist child protection teams will tackle the annual child death toll’

Sir Alan Wood

By Sir Alan Wood

The level of expectation and ambition for the children’s social care review, led by Josh MacAlister, is sky high, ahead of its imminent publication.

The review has taken place against the backdrop of fierce and ongoing restraint on resources for children’s social care services. Inevitably, it will not be able to satisfy or agree with all the demands and challenges made of it. So, prioritising the most pressing issues will be tough. But those priorities need to be identified if the sector is to get to grips with ongoing challenges.

Also due to be published anytime now is the report by the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel into the deaths of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson. This will need to provide a forensic focus on what happened, and why, within the child protection services in Solihull and Bradford, respectively. Together the social care review and national panel report will create an opportunity to think anew how we organise child protection.

Muddled language

How can we deal more effectively with the major challenges of child protection? In some part, the challenge is muddled by our language. I think the softer phrases of safeguarding, wellbeing and welfare have unwittingly shifted attention from the forensic focus required in this area of work.

Although on a spectrum, child protection and welfare require very different approaches in relation to identification, assessment and planning. Without a change in the way we deliver child protection, the numbers of deaths and serious injuries will remain at their current stubbornly negative levels.

The NSPCC reports that, from 2015-20, an average of 58 children under 15 died each year in the UK due to assault or undetermined intent, that the homicide rate in England and Wales was highest for children under one and that a parent or step-parent was most commonly suspected of killing children in England and Wales. The number of such deaths has been of this magnitude for decades.

At the same time, councils in England made 536 serious incident notifications in 2020-21 – involving cases where a child has died or been seriously injured where there was suspected abuse or neglect – up 19% on 2019-20.

A system not learning from itself

For some, the stable child deaths figure is evidence that we have a safe system. In reality, it’s a disaster and points to a system that is not learning from itself. I believe the reason for deaths being so stubbornly stable is because we lack sufficient tools and skilled professional input to work with this group of families with complex and challenging issues

It is cases such as those of Arthur, Star, Logan Mwangi, Kyrell Matthews and Hakeem Hussain that, despite several previous reforms, continue to point to a fundamental deficit in our range of responses. The recent report on the serious injuries suffered by a child in Northamptonshire points to the lack of action and intervention by staff despite having information on the child’s suffering, and staff believing they were not empowered to act.

Up to now, we have responded with changing the names of partnerships or approaches and laying more and more process onto existing systems.

More and repeated calls for better joined-up working, more plans to improve data and information sharing and more transparency will not add one iota to improving the quality of intervention with families and children.”

The reason lessons are not learned and embedded is not just about poor leadership, weak communication, inadequate data sharing, the need to be more curious and having better multi-agency partnerships – the points raised in almost all investigations and reviews.

Moving beyond generic social work

Instead, we need to address the core investigative, analytical and decision-making skills of the key people we put in front of families. It is a glaring but silent gap that needs to be given voice.

We need to move beyond the generic capacity and skills of social work to embrace the concept of “child protection investigators”. They might be social workers, teachers, clinicians, police officers or health specialists but their skills and knowledge will have been enhanced through advanced training and support so that they become an elite group of professionals.

I am not proposing a specific model or arrangement; this should be up to the three statutory safeguarding partners in each area – the local authority, chief police officer and (from July) NHS integrated care system. I would envisage that the partners authorise and empower a specialist child protection investigation team, consisting of the most skilled and experienced practitioners, who would be accountable to the partnership. Having such a team in place would enable the sharing of expertise, professional development and high expectations.

Better family support is not enough

The imaginative and wide-ranging ideas of supporting children and families the social care review has considered so widely is both encouraging and positive. With the necessary resources this can bring a fresh and more multi-agency approach to early working with children and families up to the point of referral to child protection. But alone, change in these areas will not be enough to ensure that the focus on child protection is improved, and to seriously challenge the annual toll of deaths and serious incidents.

This will not happen until our answer is “yes” to this key question: “Do we have a highly skilled high performing group of staff that can ‘smell’ the cases likely to lead to death and serious injury?” This is the key challenge for the three statutory safeguarding partners in each area of England. They must urgently rise to meet it.

Sir Alan Wood is a former government adviser on safeguarding children and past president of the Association of Directors of Children’s Services.