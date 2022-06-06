Unions demand 11% pay rise for social workers

(credit: vinnstock / Adobe Stock)

Local government unions have called for an 11% pay rise for social workers and other council staff in response to the mounting cost of living.

The pay claim, for 2022-23, from UNISON, Unite and the GMB, covering staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, would see salaries rise in line with the retail prices index (RPI) measure of inflation in April, which was 11.1%, or £2,000, whichever is higher for the individual.

They will now enter talks with employers. However, the secretary for the employers’ negotiating team, Naomi Cooke, said last month that councils were budgeting for around a 2% rise this year.

Staff ‘will quit unless paid properly’

Mike Short, head of local government at UNISON, which represents an estimated 40,000 UK social workers, said: “If the pandemic showed anything, it was that council workers provide invaluable services to keep communities safe. Time and again they went above and beyond to look after people in their area.

“But they can’t run ​services on thin air. Many ​staff are struggling to make ends meet and unless they’re paid properly, many will decide ​to quit for better paid work elsewhere.

“Employers and the government need to invest properly in the local government and school workforce to ensure the important services on which everyone relies are fit for the future.”

The claim is far in excess of the 1.75% pay rise agreed for council staff in 2021-22, or the 2.75% rise for 2020-21 – the latter being the highest annual increase awarded to employees in over a decade.

It also exceeds the maximum rate of increase in council budgets this year – estimated to be 7.4% by the Local Government Association (LGA).

Councils budgeting for 2% pay rise

And in a letter to chief executives in England, Wales and Northern Ireland last month, Cooke, who heads up the employers’ negotiating team, said authorities were budgeting for around a 2% rise for staff this year.

She said the challenges employers were facing in this year’s pay round were “of a different order of magnitude to recent years”.

Particular issues included having to increase pay at the bottom end to match a significant expected rise in the UK-wide pay floor – the national living wage (NLW) – due next April. The NLW – paid to many care staff in the independent sector – is currently £9.50 an hour but the Low Pay Commission, which advises the government on the rate, is anticipating it reaching £10.32 next year, above the bottom five points of the local government pay scale.

Cooke said: “To secure an agreement will require consideration of more than just ensuring compliance with the NLW; it will also need to take account of other factors such as the wider economic backdrop of rising inflation, cost of living, energy and fuel prices, all of which will understandably be the focus of the unions’ attention in the negotiations. The National Employers are also acutely aware of the recruitment and retention challenges councils are facing.”

Stagnation in social work pay

The pay claim follows longstanding stagnation in social work pay and deepening work pressures. Pay for adult social workers in England in September 2021 was only 2.1% higher in real terms than in 2012, official figures from Skills for Care have shown.

At the same time, social work turnover and vacancies are rising across both statutory adults’ and children’s services in England.

The Department for Education’s longitudinal study of child and family social workers reported in 2021 that pay was the most-commonly cited factor for moving into agency work or self-employment. And in Community Care’s 2021 jobseekers’ research, pay topped the list of temptations to change jobs for the first time, above work/life balance.