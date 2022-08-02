What do you value in a social work job?

Photo: fotolia/sodawhiskey

Community Care has launched its annual jobseeker survey, to identify what social workers look for in a job and what keeps them in their current role, and in the profession more generally.

As in previous years, we will be sharing the findings with employers, so by answering the survey you will be helping influence what organisations offer their staff.

This could not be more vital at a time when social work recruitment and retention pressures are more significant than ever.

Latest official figures show that vacancies and turnover rose in both children’s and adults’ services in 2020-21, while one in 12 statutory children’s social workers left the sector in the same year.

At the same, working through pandemic has taken a significant toll on the workforce, and Ofsted has recently warned of negative consequences from the shift to remote working across the profession.

In that context, it’s never been more important to highlight what social workers value in their jobs. The jobseeker survey asks about issues including:

preferences for agency or permanent work;

what might tempt you into looking for a new role;

how you feel the application process should operate;

what employers could do to make you want to stay in social work for longer.

As a thank you for your time in completing the survey, you will be given the option to be entered into a draw where two winners will receive a £50 gift voucher from One4All. The survey will be open until 9 September.