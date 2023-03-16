Quarter of those who quit register last year had been on it for less than a year, reveals Social Work England

Photo: nadia_snopek/Adobe Stock

A quarter of those who quit the social work register in England last year had been on it for less than a year, Social Work England has revealed.

Its Social Work in England: state of the nation 2023 study, published last week, showed that 24.1% of the 5,335 social workers who left the register in the year to 30 November 2022 had been continuously registered for less than a year.

This is only just short of the 28.7% of leavers who left after being registered for at least 10 years, despite there being more than four times as many in the latter group as the former on the register – 51,184 compared with 12,464 – as of 30 November 2022.

There were also more than twice as many practitioners who left the register after a year than departees who had been registered for two-to-five years on the register. This group made up 10% of leavers, despite there being significantly more social workers with two-to-five years’ registration at the end of the year (19,100) than with less than one.

Some of those who left after less than a year may have been registered previously or may have rejoined the register in 2022 after leaving, but Social Work England said the latter group would be very small.

Concerns over early-career departures from profession

The findings add to concerns about social workers leaving the profession in the early stages of their career. The number of 20- to 29-year-olds leaving social work posts in local authority children’s services rose by 35%, from 698 to 939, between 2019-20 and 2021-22, revealed Department for Education data published last month.

While the DfE did not publish any information on their destinations, research for 2020-21 showed that most leavers in that year did not take up another post in local authority children’s services during the 12-month period.

The Social Work England data comes amid a push from sector leaders to address this and other pressures on the workforce.

Notably, the DfE has proposed replacing the assessed and supported year in employment (ASYE) for children’s practitioners with a five-year early career framework – an idea proposed by the Independent Review of Children’s Social Care, which reported in 2022.

In its draft children’s social care strategy, published for consultation last month, the DfE said that feedback from the profession had found that “years 2 to 4 of social workers’ career are often the toughest as they lose the support provided by the ASYE”, which the ECF would seek to address.

The experience of early career social workers is also a focus of a working group of sector leaders convened recently by Social Work England to address the profession’s recruitment and retention issues, while the regulator also called for greater support for newly qualified social workers in setting out its approach to education and training last year.

Growth in registered population despite rising vacancies

Despite statutory adults’ and children’s services experiencing rising vacancy rates, Social Work England recorded a 1.5% increase in the total number of registered social workers in the year to 30 November 2022, from 99,191 to 100,654.

The regulator said it would seek to understand the reasons behind this, adding: “We know that some social workers leave social work practice but maintain their registration. But this doesn’t account for the thousands of vacancies facing the sector. We will therefore carry out research in 2023 to gain a greater understanding of the key drivers in this picture across all of social work, not just in statutory settings.”

It launched a tender, worth up to £60,000, to carry out this research last month.

Just over half (52.1%) of registrants – 52,454 – worked in children’s services. Data from the DfE and Cafcass shows that:

There were 33,689 children’s social workers employed by local authorities or children’s trusts as of 30 September 2022.

There were 6,969 agency social workers working for councils and trusts as of the same date.

There were 1,709 social workers in post, 55 locum staff and 114 self-employed associates working for Cafcass as of 31 March 2022.

That suggests there are, roughly, another 10,000 children’s practitioners working for independent fostering agencies, voluntary adoption agencies, charities or other children’s services employers, or in an independent capacity, such as doing expert court work.

Social Work England said a third of practitioners (31.2%), 31,379, worked in adults’ services, which compares with the about 23,000 recorded as doing so by Skills for Care, as of last year, 17,300 in local authorities, 3,300 in the NHS and 2,500 in the independent sector.

Seven per cent of social workers (7,018) worked in other areas of practice, with employment or sector information missing for 9.7% of registrants (9,803).

Diversity of social work

The report also highlighted the diversity of the profession, with 94.3% of practitioners having heeded Social Work England’s for them to provide data about their protected characteristics.

The regulator said 82.9% were female and with 16.9% male, while the average age of registrants was 46.

A third (32.5%) of social workers described themselves as being of an ethnicity other than white English/Welsh/Scottish/Northern Irish/British, compared with about a quarter of the English and Welsh population as of the 2021 census.

The regulator said 9.5% said they had a disability, which compares with 17.8% in the census, while 83.6% described themselves as heterosexual, 2.3% bisexual, 2.1% a gay woman and 1.3% a gay man, with the latter three groups being slightly more represented than in the general population.

Eighty eight per cent of registrants said their gender identity was the same as their registered sex at birth, with 6.5% saying it was not, much higher than the 0.5% recorded by the 2021 census for England and Wales.

In relation to religion, 42.7% of social workers said their religion was Christianity (46.2% in the census), 3.6% Islam (6.5% in the census), 0.9% Sikhism (the same as the census), 0.8% Hinduism (1.7% in the census), 0.8% Buddhism (0.5% in the census) and 0.5% Judaism (the same as in the census). Just under two in five social workers (39.3%) said they were of no religion, just above the rate for the general population (37.2%).

Understanding inequalities in the profession

Social Work England said it wanted to use the data to understand inequalities in the profession, citing the under-representation of black and ethnic minority staff in senior roles, evidence of their significant experience of racism, as set out in a survey published last year by the regulator and other sector leadership bodies, and their experience of “disproportionality”.

This was a likely reference to evidence of the over-representation of black and ethnic minority staff in fitness to practise concerns, among other issues.

It added: “We will share some of these insights in future as we look to identify and monitor any disproportionate impacts of our work on different groups and take steps to understand and deal with potential bias and discrimination. The data will also help us understand where and how people may experience our work differently, including where our processes and systems could cause inequality or disadvantage.”