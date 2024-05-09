Social workers from 22 bodies to develop resources to cut workloads

Photo: iconimage/Adobe Stock

Social workers and managers from 22 organisations are to help develop and test resources designed to cut workloads among children’s practitioners.

They will work with the Department for Education (DfE) appointed national workload action group (NWAG) to identify and quality assure solutions to ‘unnecessary’ drivers of workload.

The work of the review, testing and implementation network (RTIN), which comprises 21 councils and one children’s trust (see below), will cover areas including caseload management, supervision, cutting bureaucracy and the working environment.

The DfE set up the NWAG last year, as part of its children’s social care reforms, with a mission “identify unnecessary workload pressures…and recommend solutions to address them”.

It includes representatives from the Association of Directors of Children’s Services (ADCS), British Association of Social Workers (BASW), Principal Children and Families Social Worker (PCFSW) Network, Ofsted, Social Work England, UNISON and several councils.

Since then, the group, supported by a DfE-commissioned consortium comprising Research in Practice, Essex County Council and King’s College London, has been working to identify and prioritise ideas on cutting workload.

From next month, following feedback on the proposals from the department, NWAG and the consortium will work with the RTIN practitioners and managers to develop and test resources. People with lived experience will also be involved in the work.

The finalised resources will be published on the DfE website later this year.